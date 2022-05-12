Menu

Canada

Anti-abortion rally descends on Parliament Hill amid Roe v. Wade fallout

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2022 9:09 am
Click to play video: 'U.S. Senate vote fails to pass abortion rights bill as potential Roe v. Wade overturn looms' U.S. Senate vote fails to pass abortion rights bill as potential Roe v. Wade overturn looms
WATCH: U.S. Senate vote fails to pass abortion rights bill as potential Roe v. Wade overturn looms

An annual anti-abortion rally is set to converge on Parliament Hill on Thursday, a demonstration that typically attracts thousands.

The March for Life protest comes as the re-emergence of the landmark Roe v. Wade case in the United States brings renewed attention to the issue on both sides of the border.

Anti-abortion group Campaign Life Coalition spoke Wednesday in front of the Supreme Court of Canada to discuss the implications of the leaked U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Read more: U.S. Senate fails to pass abortion rights bill, leaving future of Roe v. Wade bleak

Pete Baklinski, director of communications for the coalition, says the leaked document has made the issue of abortion “suddenly explode” in Canada.

Trending Stories

Josie Luetke, youth co-coordinator, says the coalition expects that Roe v. Wade will eventually be overturned, representing one step toward “abolishing abortions” in the United States and across the world, including in Canada.

Click to play video: 'Increasing Canadian abortion access a priority: Gould' Increasing Canadian abortion access a priority: Gould
Increasing Canadian abortion access a priority: Gould

A counter-demonstration by abortion rights advocates will also take place near Parliament on Thursday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
