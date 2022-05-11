More rain forecast for Winnipeg, much of southern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has more bad news for already waterlogged southern Manitoba: more rain is likely on the way.

A special weather statement for Winnipeg and much of southern Manitoba from Environment Canada Wednesday says a low-pressure system moving up from the United States starting Thursday could bring heavy showers and thunderstorms.

“While these showers and thunderstorms will be moving relatively quickly, they will have the potential to produce torrential downpours,” the statement for Winnipeg reads.

“Localized rainfall accumulations could quickly reach 20 to 40 mm, and localized accumulations in excess of 50 mm are possible by Friday morning.”

Environment Canada’s weather statement extends across southern Manitoba from the U.S. border to areas around Powerview-Pine Falls in the northeast and Swan River in the northwest.

Environment Canada says as much as 60 mm of rain is possible in some localized areas.

The storm is still in the early stages of formations and forecasts may change as it takes shape in the next 12-24 hours, Environment Canada added.

On Monday the province put all of southern and central Manitoba under an overland flood watch.

Heavy snowfall and spring rainstorms have already left many parts of Manitoba flooded, and some 30 municipalities and First Nations are under local states of emergency.

