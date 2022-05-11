Menu

Weather

More rain forecast for Winnipeg, much of southern Manitoba

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 6:20 pm
A road is washed out due to flooding around Peguis First Nation in Manitoba. Environment Canada says more rain is likely on the way for much of southern Manitoba. View image in full screen
A road is washed out due to flooding around Peguis First Nation in Manitoba. Environment Canada says more rain is likely on the way for much of southern Manitoba. Brittany Greenslade/Global News

Environment Canada has more bad news for already waterlogged southern Manitoba: more rain is likely on the way.

A special weather statement for Winnipeg and much of southern Manitoba from Environment Canada Wednesday says a low-pressure system moving up from the United States starting Thursday could bring heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Read more: Overland flood watch issued for all of southern, central Manitoba

“While these showers and thunderstorms will be moving relatively quickly, they will have the potential to produce torrential downpours,” the statement for Winnipeg reads.

“Localized rainfall accumulations could quickly reach 20 to 40 mm, and localized accumulations in excess of 50 mm are possible by Friday morning.”

Environment Canada’s weather statement extends across southern Manitoba from the U.S. border to areas around Powerview-Pine Falls in the northeast and Swan River in the northwest.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada says as much as 60 mm of rain is possible in some localized areas.

Read more: More Manitoba homes flooded, more people leave Peguis First Nation

The storm is still in the early stages of formations and forecasts may change as it takes shape in the next 12-24 hours, Environment Canada added.

On Monday the province put all of southern and central Manitoba under an overland flood watch.

Heavy snowfall and spring rainstorms have already left many parts of Manitoba flooded, and some 30 municipalities and First Nations are under local states of emergency.

