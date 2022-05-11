Menu

Traffic

Portion of Highway 406 in St. Catharines closed following spill from truck

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 2:17 pm
OPP closed off Highway 406 in St. Catharines between Glenridge Avenue and Westchester Avenue due to a roadway acid spill May 11, 2022. View image in full screen
OPP closed off Highway 406 in St. Catharines between Glenridge Avenue and Westchester Avenue due to a roadway acid spill May 11, 2022. Global News

OPP have closed off Highway 406 in St. Catharines between Glendale Avenue and Westchester Avenue due to a roadway acid spill.

In a social media post, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a transport truck load of hydrochloric acid began to deteriorate and leak on to the 406 during the noon hour Wednesday.

Read more: 3 injured, suspects outstanding after daytime shooting near St. Catharines mall

“Expect delays in the area,” Schmidt said on Twitter.

Trending Stories

Drivers will have to detour around that area until further notice.

More to come.

