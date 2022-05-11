Portion of Highway 406 in St. Catharines closed following spill from truck

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have closed off Highway 406 in St. Catharines between Glendale Avenue and Westchester Avenue due to a roadway acid spill.

In a social media post, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a transport truck load of hydrochloric acid began to deteriorate and leak on to the 406 during the noon hour Wednesday.

“Expect delays in the area,” Schmidt said on Twitter.

Drivers will have to detour around that area until further notice.

More to come.

Closure #Hwy406 both directions between Glendale and Westchester due to a transport truck with dangerous goods. Detours in place, updates to follow. #NiagaraOPP pic.twitter.com/iyFS47GMdI — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 11, 2022

