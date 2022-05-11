3 injured, suspects outstanding after daytime shooting near St. Catharines mall

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been injured after a shooting near a mall in St. Catharines Wednesday morning, according to police.

In a social media post, a Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) spokesperson said the occurrence happened around 11:30 a.m. at Fairview Mall at Geneva Street and North Service Road.

“One with injuries consistent with a shooting, another sprayed by an unknown substance,” the NRPS’s Stephanie Sabourin said in a Tweet.

She has also revealed a third suspect was also being treated by paramedics after also being sprayed.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area.

Sabourin said detectives are looking for two suspects who fled on a motorcycle.

She said they are no longer believed to be in the area of the shooting.

More to come.

