Canada

Ottawa tweaks draft firearm regulations to ensure gun buyers have valid licence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2022 10:53 am
Handguns View image in full screen
Police display guns seized during a series of raids at a press conference in Toronto on Friday, June 14, 2013. Ottawa has revised draft firearm regulations to ensure someone buying a gun actually has a valid licence. Chris Young/The Canadian Press file photo

The Liberal government has revised draft firearm regulations to ensure someone buying a gun actually has a valid licence.

When Bill C-71 received royal assent in 2019, the government said it would require sellers to verify the validity of a firearms licence before selling a non-restricted firearm, such as a rifle or shotgun.

Read more: Criminal Code must be amended in assault-style firearms ban, advocates say. Why?

However, proposed regulations included no obligation on the part of a seller to check with the federal firearms registrar to see if a prospective gun buyer had a valid licence – an omission that sparked criticism from gun-control advocates.

Trending Stories

Final regulations made public Wednesday have closed that loophole.

Read more: Canada needs countrywide handgun ban, advocates tell federal minister

Bill C-71 also requires vendors to keep records of non-restricted firearm transactions.

In addition, the legislation expands background checks that would determine eligibility for a firearms licence to a person’s entire life, not just the last five years.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
