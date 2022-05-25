Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Markham-Unionville

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Markham-Unionville is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Billy Pang who first took office in 2018. Pang collected 29,305 votes, winning 62.43 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Markham-Unionville in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Billy Pang (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Senthil Mahalingam

Ontario Liberal Party: Emily Li

Green Party of Ontario: Shanta Sundarason

New Blue: Trina Kollis

Ontario Party: Naz Obredor

