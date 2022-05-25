Ontario election 2022: Markham-Unionville

Markham-Unionville is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Billy Pang who first took office in 2018. Pang collected 29,305 votes, winning 62.43 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Markham-Unionville in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Billy Pang (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Senthil Mahalingam Ontario Liberal Party: Emily Li Green Party of Ontario: Shanta Sundarason New Blue: Trina Kollis Ontario Party: Naz Obredor

