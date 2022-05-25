Ontario election 2022: Toronto Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Centre is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Suze Morrison. Morrison collected 23,688 votes, winning 53.66 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Toronto Centre in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Jane Goddard Ontario NDP: Kristyn Wong-Tam Ontario Liberal Party: David Morris Green Party of Ontario: Nicki Ward Communist: Ivan Byard New Blue: Steve Hoehlmann None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Ron Shaw Stop the New Sex-Ed Agenda: Jennifer Snell

Advertisement