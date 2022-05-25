Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Toronto Centre

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Toronto Centre is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Suze Morrison. Morrison collected 23,688 votes, winning 53.66 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Toronto Centre in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Jane Goddard

Ontario NDP: Kristyn Wong-Tam

Ontario Liberal Party: David Morris

Green Party of Ontario: Nicki Ward

Communist: Ivan Byard

New Blue: Steve Hoehlmann

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Ron Shaw

Stop the New Sex-Ed Agenda: Jennifer Snell

