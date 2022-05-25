Ontario election 2022: Toronto Centre

Toronto Centre is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Suze Morrison. Morrison collected 23,688 votes, winning 53.66 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Toronto Centre in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Jane Goddard
Ontario NDP: Kristyn Wong-Tam
Ontario Liberal Party: David Morris
Green Party of Ontario: Nicki Ward
Communist: Ivan Byard
New Blue: Steve Hoehlmann
None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Ron Shaw
Stop the New Sex-Ed Agenda: Jennifer Snell
