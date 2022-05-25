Ontario election 2022: Timmins

Timmins is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Gilles Bisson who first took office in 1990. Bisson collected 8,978 votes, winning 57.43 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Timmins in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Gilles Bisson (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: George Pirie Green Party of Ontario: Elizabeth Lockhard New Blue: David Farrell Ontario Provincial Confederation of Regions Party: Nadia Sadiq

