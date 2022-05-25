Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Sudbury

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Sudbury is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Jamie West who first took office in 2018. West collected 17,386 votes, winning 48.07 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sudbury in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Jamie West (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Marc Despatie

Ontario Liberal Party: David Farrow

Green Party of Ontario: David Robinson

Libertarian: Adrien Berthier

Ontario Party: Jason LaFace

Independent: David Popescu

New Blue: Sheldon Pressey

