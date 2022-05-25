Ontario election 2022: Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Jim McDonell. McDonell collected 26,780 votes, winning 61.51 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Nolan Quinn
Ontario NDP: Wendy Stephen
Ontario Liberal Party: Kirsten Gardner
Green Party of Ontario: Jacqueline Milner
New Blue: Claude Tardif
Ontario Party: Remi Tremblay
Comments