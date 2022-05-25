Ontario election 2022: Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry

Send this page to someone via email

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Jim McDonell. McDonell collected 26,780 votes, winning 61.51 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Nolan Quinn Ontario NDP: Wendy Stephen Ontario Liberal Party: Kirsten Gardner Green Party of Ontario: Jacqueline Milner New Blue: Claude Tardif Ontario Party: Remi Tremblay

Advertisement