Canada

Ontario election 2022: Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Jim McDonell. McDonell collected 26,780 votes, winning 61.51 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Nolan Quinn

Ontario NDP: Wendy Stephen

Ontario Liberal Party: Kirsten Gardner

Green Party of Ontario: Jacqueline Milner

New Blue: Claude Tardif

Ontario Party: Remi Tremblay

