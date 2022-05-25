Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Scarborough Southwest

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Scarborough Southwest is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Doly Begum who first took office in 2018. Begum collected 19,835 votes, winning 45.66 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough Southwest in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Doly Begum (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Bret Snider

Ontario Liberal Party: Lisa Patel

Green Party of Ontario: Cara Brideau

Ontario Party: Barbara Everatt

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: James McNair

New Blue: Peter Naus

Independent: Michelle Parsons

