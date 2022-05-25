Ontario election 2022: Scarborough Southwest

Send this page to someone via email

Scarborough Southwest is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Doly Begum who first took office in 2018. Begum collected 19,835 votes, winning 45.66 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough Southwest in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Doly Begum (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Bret Snider Ontario Liberal Party: Lisa Patel Green Party of Ontario: Cara Brideau Ontario Party: Barbara Everatt None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: James McNair New Blue: Peter Naus Independent: Michelle Parsons

