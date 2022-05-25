Ontario election 2022: Scarborough-Rouge Park

Scarborough-Rouge Park is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Vijay Thanigasalam who first took office in 2018. Thanigasalam collected 16,224 votes, winning 38.61 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough-Rouge Park in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Vijay Thanigasalam (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Felicia Samuel Ontario Liberal Party: Manal Abdullahi Green Party of Ontario: Priyan De Silva New Blue: Christopher Bressi Ontario Party: Gordon Kerr Freedom Party of Ontario: Matthew Oliver

