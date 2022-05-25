Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Scarborough Centre

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Scarborough Centre is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Christina Mitas. Mitas collected 15,266 votes, winning 38.45 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough Centre in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: David Smith

Ontario NDP: Neethan Shan

Ontario Liberal Party: Mazhar Shafiq

Green Party of Ontario: Fatima Faruq

Independent: Paul Beatty

New Blue: Hidie Jaber

Libertarian: Serge Korovitsyn

Ontario Party: Raphael Rosch

Independent: Kostadinos Stefanis

Ontario Moderate Party: Maria Tzvetanova

