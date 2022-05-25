Ontario election 2022: Scarborough Centre

Scarborough Centre is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Christina Mitas. Mitas collected 15,266 votes, winning 38.45 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough Centre in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: David Smith
Ontario NDP: Neethan Shan
Ontario Liberal Party: Mazhar Shafiq
Green Party of Ontario: Fatima Faruq
Independent: Paul Beatty
New Blue: Hidie Jaber
Libertarian: Serge Korovitsyn
Ontario Party: Raphael Rosch
Independent: Kostadinos Stefanis
Ontario Moderate Party: Maria Tzvetanova
Comments