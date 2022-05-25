Ontario election 2022: Scarborough Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Scarborough Centre is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Christina Mitas. Mitas collected 15,266 votes, winning 38.45 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough Centre in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: David Smith Ontario NDP: Neethan Shan Ontario Liberal Party: Mazhar Shafiq Green Party of Ontario: Fatima Faruq Independent: Paul Beatty New Blue: Hidie Jaber Libertarian: Serge Korovitsyn Ontario Party: Raphael Rosch Independent: Kostadinos Stefanis Ontario Moderate Party: Maria Tzvetanova

