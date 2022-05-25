Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Ottawa West-Nepean

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Ottawa West-Nepean is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Jeremy Roberts who first took office in 2018. Roberts collected 16,590 votes, winning 32.82 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa West-Nepean in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Jeremy Roberts (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Chandra Pasma

Ontario Liberal Party: Sam Bhalesar

Green Party of Ontario: Steven Warren

New Blue: Scott Blandford

Ontario Party: Vilteau Delvas

