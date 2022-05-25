Ontario election 2022: Ottawa South

Ottawa South is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP John Fraser who first took office in 2013. Fraser collected 20,773 votes, winning 39.63 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa South in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario Liberal Party: John Fraser (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Edward Dinca Ontario NDP: Morgan Gay Green Party of Ontario: Nira Dookeran Ontario Party: Myles Dear New Blue: Martin Ince Independent: Daniel Thomas Communist: Larry Wasslen

