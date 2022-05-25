Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Ottawa South

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Ottawa South is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP John Fraser who first took office in 2013. Fraser collected 20,773 votes, winning 39.63 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa South in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario Liberal Party: John Fraser (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Edward Dinca

Ontario NDP: Morgan Gay

Green Party of Ontario: Nira Dookeran

Ontario Party: Myles Dear

New Blue: Martin Ince

Independent: Daniel Thomas

Communist: Larry Wasslen

