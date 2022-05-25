Ontario election 2022: Nipissing

Send this page to someone via email

Nipissing is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Vic Fedeli who first took office in 2011. Fedeli collected 17,598 votes, winning 49.93 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Nipissing in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Vic Fedeli (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Erika Lougheed Ontario Liberal Party: Tanya Vrebosch Green Party of Ontario: Sean McClocklin Ontario Party: Joe Jobin Libertarian: Michelle Lashbrook New Blue: Taylor Russell None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Giacomo Vezina

Advertisement