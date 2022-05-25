Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Nipissing

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Nipissing is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Vic Fedeli who first took office in 2011. Fedeli collected 17,598 votes, winning 49.93 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Nipissing in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Vic Fedeli (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Erika Lougheed

Ontario Liberal Party: Tanya Vrebosch

Green Party of Ontario: Sean McClocklin

Ontario Party: Joe Jobin

Libertarian: Michelle Lashbrook

New Blue: Taylor Russell

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Giacomo Vezina

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOntario election 2022 tagOntario election riding tagNipissing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers