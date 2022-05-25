Ontario election 2022: Nipissing

Nipissing is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Vic Fedeli who first took office in 2011. Fedeli collected 17,598 votes, winning 49.93 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Nipissing in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Vic Fedeli (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Erika Lougheed
Ontario Liberal Party: Tanya Vrebosch
Green Party of Ontario: Sean McClocklin
Ontario Party: Joe Jobin
Libertarian: Michelle Lashbrook
New Blue: Taylor Russell
None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Giacomo Vezina
