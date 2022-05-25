SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Nickel Belt

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Nickel Belt is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP France Gélinas who first took office in 2007. Gélinas collected 23,157 votes, winning 63.5 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Nickel Belt in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: France Gélinas (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Randy Hazlett

Ontario Liberal Party: Gilles Proulx

Green Party of Ontario: Glenys Babcock

New Blue: Melanie Savoie

Ontario Party: Willy Schneider

