Ontario election 2022: Nickel Belt

Nickel Belt is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP France Gélinas who first took office in 2007. Gélinas collected 23,157 votes, winning 63.5 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Nickel Belt in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: France Gélinas (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Randy Hazlett Ontario Liberal Party: Gilles Proulx Green Party of Ontario: Glenys Babcock New Blue: Melanie Savoie Ontario Party: Willy Schneider

