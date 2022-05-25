Ontario election 2022: Niagara West

Niagara West is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Sam Oosterhoff who first took office in 2016. Oosterhoff collected 24,394 votes, winning 52.81 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Niagara West in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Sam Oosterhoff (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Dave Augustyn Ontario Liberal Party: Doug Joyner Green Party of Ontario: Laura Garner New Blue: Chris Arnew Ontario Party: Dan Dale Libertarian: Stefanos Karatopis Populist Party of Ontario: Jim Torma

