Canada

Ontario election 2022: Niagara West

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Niagara West is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Sam Oosterhoff who first took office in 2016. Oosterhoff collected 24,394 votes, winning 52.81 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Niagara West in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Sam Oosterhoff (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Dave Augustyn

Ontario Liberal Party: Doug Joyner

Green Party of Ontario: Laura Garner

New Blue: Chris Arnew

Ontario Party: Dan Dale

Libertarian: Stefanos Karatopis

Populist Party of Ontario: Jim Torma

