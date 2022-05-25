Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Niagara Falls

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Niagara Falls is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Wayne Gates who first took office in 2014. Gates collected 30,161 votes, winning 50.79 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Niagara Falls in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Wayne Gates (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Bob Gale

Ontario Liberal Party: Ashley Waters

Green Party of Ontario: Tommy Ward

Ontario Party: Wesley Kavanagh

New Blue: Christine Lewis-Napolitano

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Devon St. Denis-Richard

