Ontario election 2022: Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Wayne Gates who first took office in 2014. Gates collected 30,161 votes, winning 50.79 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Niagara Falls in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Wayne Gates (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Bob Gale Ontario Liberal Party: Ashley Waters Green Party of Ontario: Tommy Ward Ontario Party: Wesley Kavanagh New Blue: Christine Lewis-Napolitano None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Devon St. Denis-Richard

