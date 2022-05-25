Ontario election 2022: Mississauga-Streetsville

Send this page to someone via email

Mississauga-Streetsville is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Nina Tangri who first took office in 2018. Tangri collected 20,879 votes, winning 43.53 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga-Streetsville in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Nina Tangri (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Nicholas Rabba Ontario Liberal Party: Jill Promoli Green Party of Ontario: Reead Rahamut Populist Party of Ontario: Fourat Jajou New Blue: Amir Kendic None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Len Little Ontario Party: Christine Oliver

