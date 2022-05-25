Ontario election 2022: Milton

Milton is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Parm Gill who first took office in 2018. Gill collected 18,249 votes, winning 41.67 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Milton in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Parm Gill (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Katherine Cirlincione Ontario Liberal Party: Sameera Ali Green Party of Ontario: Oriana Knox Consensus Ontario: Masood Khan New Blue: John Spina

