Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Milton

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Milton is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Parm Gill who first took office in 2018. Gill collected 18,249 votes, winning 41.67 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Milton in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Parm Gill (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Katherine Cirlincione

Ontario Liberal Party: Sameera Ali

Green Party of Ontario: Oriana Knox

Consensus Ontario: Masood Khan

New Blue: John Spina

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOntario election 2022 tagMilton tagOntario election riding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers