Ontario election 2022: Markham-Stouffville

Markham-Stouffville is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Paul Calandra who first took office in 2018. Calandra collected 25,912 votes, winning 48.12 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Markham-Stouffville in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Paul Calandra (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Kingsley Kwok Ontario Liberal Party: Kelly Dunn Green Party of Ontario: Myles O'Brien New Blue: Jennifer Gowland Ontario Party: Michele Petit

