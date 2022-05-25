Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: London-Fanshawe

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

London-Fanshawe is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Teresa Armstrong who first took office in 2011. Armstrong collected 25,272 votes, winning 55.68 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent London-Fanshawe in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Teresa Armstrong (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Jane Kovarikova

Ontario Liberal Party: Zeba Hashmi

Green Party of Ontario: Zack Ramsey

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Stephen R Campbell

Freedom Party of Ontario: Dave Durnin

Ontario Party: Doug Macdonald

New Blue: Adriana A. Medina

Consensus Ontario: Paul Plumb

