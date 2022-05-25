Ontario election 2022: London-Fanshawe

Send this page to someone via email

London-Fanshawe is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Teresa Armstrong who first took office in 2011. Armstrong collected 25,272 votes, winning 55.68 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent London-Fanshawe in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Teresa Armstrong (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Jane Kovarikova Ontario Liberal Party: Zeba Hashmi Green Party of Ontario: Zack Ramsey None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Stephen R Campbell Freedom Party of Ontario: Dave Durnin Ontario Party: Doug Macdonald New Blue: Adriana A. Medina Consensus Ontario: Paul Plumb

