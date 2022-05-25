Ontario election 2022: London-Fanshawe

London-Fanshawe is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Teresa Armstrong who first took office in 2011. Armstrong collected 25,272 votes, winning 55.68 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent London-Fanshawe in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Ontario NDP: Teresa Armstrong (Incumbent)
PC Party of Ontario: Jane Kovarikova
Ontario Liberal Party: Zeba Hashmi
Green Party of Ontario: Zack Ramsey
None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Stephen R Campbell
Freedom Party of Ontario: Dave Durnin
Ontario Party: Doug Macdonald
New Blue: Adriana A. Medina
Consensus Ontario: Paul Plumb
Comments