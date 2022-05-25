SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Kitchener South-Hespeler

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Kitchener South-Hespeler is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Amy Fee. Fee collected 16,511 votes, winning 38.86 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kitchener South-Hespeler in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Jess Dixon

Ontario NDP: Joanne Weston

Ontario Liberal Party: Ismail Mohamed

Green Party of Ontario: David Weber

Ontario Party: David Gillies

New Blue: John Teat

