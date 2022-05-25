Ontario election 2022: Kitchener South-Hespeler

Send this page to someone via email

Kitchener South-Hespeler is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Amy Fee. Fee collected 16,511 votes, winning 38.86 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kitchener South-Hespeler in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Jess Dixon Ontario NDP: Joanne Weston Ontario Liberal Party: Ismail Mohamed Green Party of Ontario: David Weber Ontario Party: David Gillies New Blue: John Teat

Advertisement