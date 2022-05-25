Ontario election 2022: Kitchener-Conestoga

Kitchener-Conestoga is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Mike Harris who first took office in 2018. Harris collected 17,005 votes, winning 39.57 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kitchener-Conestoga in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Mike Harris (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Karen Meissner Ontario Liberal Party: Melanie Van Alphen Green Party of Ontario: Nasir Abdulle Populist Party of Ontario: Jason Adair New Blue: Jim Karahalios Ontario Party: Elisabeth Perrin Snyder

