Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Kitchener-Conestoga

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Kitchener-Conestoga is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Mike Harris who first took office in 2018. Harris collected 17,005 votes, winning 39.57 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kitchener-Conestoga in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Mike Harris (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Karen Meissner

Ontario Liberal Party: Melanie Van Alphen

Green Party of Ontario: Nasir Abdulle

Populist Party of Ontario: Jason Adair

New Blue: Jim Karahalios

Ontario Party: Elisabeth Perrin Snyder

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOntario election 2022 tagKitchener-Conestoga tagOntario election riding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers