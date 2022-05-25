Ontario election 2022: Kitchener-Conestoga

Kitchener-Conestoga is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Mike Harris who first took office in 2018. Harris collected 17,005 votes, winning 39.57 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Kitchener-Conestoga in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Mike Harris (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Karen Meissner
Ontario Liberal Party: Melanie Van Alphen
Green Party of Ontario: Nasir Abdulle
Populist Party of Ontario: Jason Adair
New Blue: Jim Karahalios
Ontario Party: Elisabeth Perrin Snyder
