Ontario election 2022: Kenora-Rainy River

Kenora-Rainy River is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Greg Rickford who first took office in 2018. Rickford collected 9,748 votes, winning 48.57 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kenora-Rainy River in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Greg Rickford (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: JoAnne Formanek Gustafson Ontario Liberal Party: Anthony Leek Green Party of Ontario: Catherine Kiewning New Blue: Kelvin Boucher-Chicago Ontario Party: Larry Breiland Consensus Ontario: Richard Jonasson Independent: Mi'Azhikwan

