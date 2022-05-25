SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Hamilton East-Stoney Creek

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Hamilton East-Stoney Creek is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Paul Miller who first took office in 2007. Miller collected 22,518 votes, winning 51.15 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton East-Stoney Creek in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Independent: Paul Miller (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Neil Lumsden

Ontario NDP: Zaigham Butt

Ontario Liberal Party: Jason Farr

Green Party of Ontario: Cassie Wylie

Ontario Party: Domenic DiLuca

Electoral Reform: Cameron Rajewski

New Blue: Jeffery Raulino

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOntario election 2022 tagOntario election riding tagHamilton East-Stoney Creek tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers