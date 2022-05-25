Ontario election 2022: Hamilton East-Stoney Creek

Hamilton East-Stoney Creek is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Paul Miller who first took office in 2007. Miller collected 22,518 votes, winning 51.15 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton East-Stoney Creek in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Independent: Paul Miller (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Neil Lumsden Ontario NDP: Zaigham Butt Ontario Liberal Party: Jason Farr Green Party of Ontario: Cassie Wylie Ontario Party: Domenic DiLuca Electoral Reform: Cameron Rajewski New Blue: Jeffery Raulino

