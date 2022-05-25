Ontario election 2022: Eglinton-Lawrence

Eglinton-Lawrence is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Robin Martin who first took office in 2018. Martin collected 19,999 votes, winning 40.38 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Eglinton-Lawrence in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Robin Martin (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Natasha Doyle-Merrick
Ontario Liberal Party: Arlena Hebert
Green Party of Ontario: Leah Tysoe
Public Benefit: Jonathan Davis
Ontario Party: Lauren Dearing
Independent: Sam Kaplun
Party for People with Special Needs: Derek Sharp
New Blue: Erwin E. Sniedzins
None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Bryant Thompson
