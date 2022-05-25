Ontario election 2022: Eglinton-Lawrence

Send this page to someone via email

Eglinton-Lawrence is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Robin Martin who first took office in 2018. Martin collected 19,999 votes, winning 40.38 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Eglinton-Lawrence in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Robin Martin (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Natasha Doyle-Merrick Ontario Liberal Party: Arlena Hebert Green Party of Ontario: Leah Tysoe Public Benefit: Jonathan Davis Ontario Party: Lauren Dearing Independent: Sam Kaplun Party for People with Special Needs: Derek Sharp New Blue: Erwin E. Sniedzins None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Bryant Thompson

