Canada

Ontario election 2022: Eglinton-Lawrence

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Eglinton-Lawrence is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Robin Martin who first took office in 2018. Martin collected 19,999 votes, winning 40.38 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Eglinton-Lawrence in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Robin Martin (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Natasha Doyle-Merrick

Ontario Liberal Party: Arlena Hebert

Green Party of Ontario: Leah Tysoe

Public Benefit: Jonathan Davis

Ontario Party: Lauren Dearing

Independent: Sam Kaplun

Party for People with Special Needs: Derek Sharp

New Blue: Erwin E. Sniedzins

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Bryant Thompson

