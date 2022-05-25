Ontario election 2022: Don Valley North

Don Valley North is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Vincent Ke who first took office in 2018. Ke collected 18,046 votes, winning 44.44 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Don Valley North in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Vincent Ke (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Ebrahim Astaraki Ontario Liberal Party: Jonathan Tsao Green Party of Ontario: Ostap Soroka New Blue: Jay Sobel

Advertisement