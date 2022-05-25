Ontario election 2022: Brampton East

Brampton East is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Gurratan Singh who first took office in 2018. Singh collected 18,062 votes, winning 46.92 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Brampton East in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Ontario NDP: Gurratan Singh (Incumbent)
PC Party of Ontario: Hardeep Grewal
Ontario Liberal Party: Jannat Garewal
Green Party of Ontario: Jamaal Blackwood
New Blue: Michael Bayer
Ontario Party: Paul Stark
