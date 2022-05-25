SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Brampton East

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Brampton East is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Gurratan Singh who first took office in 2018. Singh collected 18,062 votes, winning 46.92 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brampton East in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Gurratan Singh (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Hardeep Grewal

Ontario Liberal Party: Jannat Garewal

Green Party of Ontario: Jamaal Blackwood

New Blue: Michael Bayer

Ontario Party: Paul Stark

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOntario election 2022 tagOntario election riding tagBrampton East tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers