Ontario election 2022: Beaches-East York

Send this page to someone via email

Beaches-East York is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Rima Berns-McGown. Berns-McGown collected 24,064 votes, winning 48.21 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Beaches-East York in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Angela Kennedy Ontario NDP: Kate Dupuis Ontario Liberal Party: Mary-Margaret McMahon Green Party of Ontario: Abhijeet Manay Ontario Party: John Ferguson Communist: Drew Garvie None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Joe Ring New Blue: Stephen Roney Canadians' Choice Party: Bahman Yazdanfar

Advertisement