Canada

Ontario election 2022: Beaches-East York

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Beaches-East York is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Rima Berns-McGown. Berns-McGown collected 24,064 votes, winning 48.21 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Beaches-East York in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Angela Kennedy

Ontario NDP: Kate Dupuis

Ontario Liberal Party: Mary-Margaret McMahon

Green Party of Ontario: Abhijeet Manay

Ontario Party: John Ferguson

Communist: Drew Garvie

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Joe Ring

New Blue: Stephen Roney

Canadians' Choice Party: Bahman Yazdanfar

