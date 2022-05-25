Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Algoma-Manitoulin

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Algoma-Manitoulin is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Michael Mantha who first took office in 2011. Mantha collected 17,105 votes, winning 58.56 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Algoma-Manitoulin in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Michael Mantha (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Cheryl Fort

Ontario Liberal Party: Tim Vine

Green Party of Ontario: Maria Legault

New Blue: Ron Koski

Ontario Party: Frederick Weening

