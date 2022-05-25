Ontario election 2022: Algoma-Manitoulin

Algoma-Manitoulin is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Michael Mantha who first took office in 2011. Mantha collected 17,105 votes, winning 58.56 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Algoma-Manitoulin in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Michael Mantha (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Cheryl Fort Ontario Liberal Party: Tim Vine Green Party of Ontario: Maria Legault New Blue: Ron Koski Ontario Party: Frederick Weening

