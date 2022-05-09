Evacuation alert lifted for Shuswap, B.C. mobile home park

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of homes in B.C.’s Southern Interior that were facing a landslide risk are able to breathe easier Monday.

The evacuation alert was issued last Thursday by the District of Sicamous through the Shuswap Emergency Program, and was in effect for all residents of the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park along Highway 97A until Monday morning.

While the imminent risk has passed, residents are being reminded to stay aware of any changes.

“Due to the ongoing landslide risk in this area, residents are advised to stay informed,” the Columbia Shuswap Regional District said in a press release.

5:20 Investigating how one natural disaster in B.C. may be responsible for another Investigating how one natural disaster in B.C. may be responsible for another – Apr 26, 2022

A report, which can be read on CSRD website, said the post-wildfire debris-flow risk at Wiseman Creek is very high in the aftermath of a fire that burned last summer.

Story continues below advertisement

“About a 50 per cent chance exists that such debris flow will occur in the runoff season of 2022 and about a 75 per cent chance that it will occur in the next two years,” reads the report.

“Such event is likely to impact the mobile home park, potentially leading to mobile home destruction and possible loss of life.”

To monitor the Shuswap Emergency Program go to www.shuswapemergency.ca, or the District of Sicamous website at http://www.sicamous.ca.

Area residents can also sign up for Alertable, the region’s emergency mass notification system, at www.csrd.bc.ca/alertable.

5:46 Hot, dry and windy across much of B.C. on Friday, concern remains high for residents and wildfire crews Hot, dry and windy across much of B.C. on Friday, concern remains high for residents and wildfire crews – Jul 23, 2021