Canada

Evacuation alert lifted for Shuswap, B.C. mobile home park

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 4:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Expanded B.C. emergency alert to include wildfires and floods' Expanded B.C. emergency alert to include wildfires and floods
The B.C. government is broadening its emergency preparedness system to include wildfires and floods. B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth discusses how the new system will work, and why it's not being used for extreme heat emergencies.

Residents of homes in B.C.’s Southern Interior that were facing a landslide risk are able to breathe easier Monday.

The evacuation alert was issued last Thursday by the District of Sicamous through the Shuswap Emergency Program, and was in effect for all residents of the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park along Highway 97A until Monday morning.

While the imminent risk has passed, residents are being reminded to stay aware of any changes.

Read more: Landslide threat prompts evacuation alert for mobile home park in B.C. Interior

“Due to the ongoing landslide risk in this area, residents are advised to stay informed,” the Columbia Shuswap Regional District said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Investigating how one natural disaster in B.C. may be responsible for another' Investigating how one natural disaster in B.C. may be responsible for another
Investigating how one natural disaster in B.C. may be responsible for another – Apr 26, 2022

A report, which can be read on CSRD website, said the post-wildfire debris-flow risk at Wiseman Creek is very high in the aftermath of a fire that burned last summer.

“About a 50 per cent chance exists that such debris flow will occur in the runoff season of 2022 and about a 75 per cent chance that it will occur in the next two years,” reads the report.

“Such event is likely to impact the mobile home park, potentially leading to mobile home destruction and possible loss of life.”

Read more: Landslide threat: Evacuation alert still in effect for Shuswap mobile home park

To monitor the Shuswap Emergency Program go to www.shuswapemergency.ca, or the District of Sicamous website at http://www.sicamous.ca.

Area residents can also sign up for Alertable, the region’s emergency mass notification system, at www.csrd.bc.ca/alertable.

Click to play video: 'Hot, dry and windy across much of B.C. on Friday, concern remains high for residents and wildfire crews' Hot, dry and windy across much of B.C. on Friday, concern remains high for residents and wildfire crews
Hot, dry and windy across much of B.C. on Friday, concern remains high for residents and wildfire crews – Jul 23, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
