Crime

Police expected to provide update in death of six-year-old boy on Vancouver Island

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 12:21 pm
A sweatshirt reading "Justice for Dontay" made by Kristen Dean. View image in full screen
A sweatshirt reading "Justice for Dontay" made by Kristen Dean. Global News

Police on Vancouver Island are holding a press conference Monday following Friday’s arrests in the death of a six-year-old boy.

In March 2018, Dontay Patrick Lucas was found in medical distress in his home in Port Alberni.

He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

On Friday, his biological mother Rykel Charleson and stepfather Mitchell Frank were charged with first-degree murder in connection with his death.

Click to play video: 'Mother and stepfather charged with first-degree murder in Port Alberni boy’s death' Mother and stepfather charged with first-degree murder in Port Alberni boy’s death
Mother and stepfather charged with first-degree murder in Port Alberni boy’s death

Read more: 2 charged with first-degree murder in 2018 death of 6-year-old Port Alberni boy

Story continues below advertisement

Dontay’s stepmother told Global News that the announcement brings up painful memories.

Trending Stories

“Honestly, it just feels like the wound was reopened,” said Kristen Dean, Dontay’s stepmother.

“It’s going to be a lot harder sitting and hearing all the details, all the details of what happened.”

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council said it is relieved charges were laid but they are also overdue.

The council’s president, Judith Sayers, said, “when the death is due to alleged family violence, we know there is still healing to be done in our communities from residential schools, racism and colonization.”

More information is expected to be released at 10 a.m. Monday.

