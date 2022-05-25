Ontario election 2022: Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound

Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Bill Walker. Walker collected 26,874 votes, winning 54.7 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Rick Byers
Ontario NDP: Karen Gventer
Ontario Liberal Party: Selwyn Hicks
Green Party of Ontario: Danielle Valiquette
Ontario Party: Suzanne Coles
New Blue: Vince Grimaldi
Independent: Reima Kaikkonen
None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Joel Loughead
Populist Party of Ontario: Joseph Westover
Comments