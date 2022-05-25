Ontario election 2022: Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound

Send this page to someone via email

Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Bill Walker. Walker collected 26,874 votes, winning 54.7 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Rick Byers Ontario NDP: Karen Gventer Ontario Liberal Party: Selwyn Hicks Green Party of Ontario: Danielle Valiquette Ontario Party: Suzanne Coles New Blue: Vince Grimaldi Independent: Reima Kaikkonen None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Joel Loughead Populist Party of Ontario: Joseph Westover

