Canada

Ontario election 2022: Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Bill Walker. Walker collected 26,874 votes, winning 54.7 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Rick Byers

Ontario NDP: Karen Gventer

Ontario Liberal Party: Selwyn Hicks

Green Party of Ontario: Danielle Valiquette

Ontario Party: Suzanne Coles

New Blue: Vince Grimaldi

Independent: Reima Kaikkonen

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Joel Loughead

Populist Party of Ontario: Joseph Westover

