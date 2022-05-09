Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Monday, May 9

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

No scheduled events.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Sudbury. Announces plan to make life better and more affordable for families in northern Ontario. 9:30 a.m.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Unveils fully-costed platform. 10:15 a.m.

North Bay: Participates in a campaign office meet and greet with supporters in Nipissing. 6:30 p.m., Tanya Vrebosch Campaign Office, 73 Lakeshore Drive, Unit 2.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner

Toronto: Announces plan to make homes more affordable for first-time homebuyers. 9 a.m.

Toronto: Canvassing in University-Rosedale with Dianne Saxe. 10:30 a.m._12 p.m. Dianne Saxe University-Rosedale campaign office, 499 Bloor Street West, Toronto

Bracebridge: Meets with local supporters and volunteers. 4:30 p.m., Bracebridge campaign office, 8 Ontario Street, and walks down together to a rally, 5 p.m., Memorial Park.