Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Monday, May 9

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2022 6:18 am
Click to play video: 'Silver medal may be tightest contest in Ontario election: panel' Silver medal may be tightest contest in Ontario election: panel
WATCH ABOVE: Silver medal may be tightest contest in Ontario election: panel.

TORONTO — Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

No scheduled events.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Sudbury. Announces plan to make life better and more affordable for families in northern Ontario. 9:30 a.m.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Trending Stories

Toronto: Unveils fully-costed platform. 10:15 a.m.

North Bay: Participates in a campaign office meet and greet with supporters in Nipissing. 6:30 p.m., Tanya Vrebosch Campaign Office, 73 Lakeshore Drive, Unit 2.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner

Toronto: Announces plan to make homes more affordable for first-time homebuyers. 9 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto: Canvassing in University-Rosedale with Dianne Saxe. 10:30 a.m._12 p.m. Dianne Saxe University-Rosedale campaign office, 499 Bloor Street West, Toronto

Bracebridge: Meets with local supporters and volunteers. 4:30 p.m., Bracebridge campaign office, 8 Ontario Street, and walks down together to a rally, 5 p.m., Memorial Park.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario politics tagElection tagOntario Election tagOntario election 2022 tagontario elecion tagontario election events monday tagontario leaders tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers