Canada

North Battleford RCMP responding to armed and barricaded crisis

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 8, 2022 8:10 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
According to an RCMP release sent at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, officers have secured the area around an apartment building of the 2400 block of Killdeer Street. . Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

North Battleford RCMP are asking the public to avoid an area in the northwest corner of North Battleford as they respond to an armed and barricaded crisis.

Read more: RCMP major crimes releases video related to Christmas Eve homicides

According to an RCMP release sent at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, officers have secured the area around an apartment building of the 2400 block of Killdeer Street.

There is heavy police presence and RCMP say efforts to negotiate with a barricaded man are ongoing.

For public safety reasons, officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

Read more: Six Winnipeggers face nearly 70 charges after North End standoff, gun seizure

No further details were provided at the time of publication. RCMP say they will provide updates as they become available.

