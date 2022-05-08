North Battleford RCMP responding to armed and barricaded crisis

Send this page to someone via email

North Battleford RCMP are asking the public to avoid an area in the northwest corner of North Battleford as they respond to an armed and barricaded crisis.

According to an RCMP release sent at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, officers have secured the area around an apartment building of the 2400 block of Killdeer Street.

There is heavy police presence and RCMP say efforts to negotiate with a barricaded man are ongoing.

For public safety reasons, officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

No further details were provided at the time of publication. RCMP say they will provide updates as they become available.