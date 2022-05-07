IN PHOTOS: Protests for abortion rights erupt across U.S. after Roe v. Wade draft leak

Send this page to someone via email

Abortion rights protesters rallied in cities around the United States on Saturday, vowing to fight to ensure that abortion remains a legal option for women nationwide.

Hundreds gathered in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston and other cities days after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked to the public suggesting the court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

The draft opinion, which comes amid nearly 50 years of federal abortion protections, could change before the ruling is finalized in coming weeks.

“To think that, after all this time, people still want to control what women can do and our rights to make our personal healthcare decisions is just really outrageous,” Carole Levin, chair of Courts Matter Illinois, told WMAQ-TV during the rally in Chicago.

Story continues below advertisement

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker attended the rally and vowed to protect reproductive rights in Illinois.

“I’m proud Illinois is an island for reproductive freedom in the Midwest,” he said. “Our shores remain open for any person left marooned by these extremist politicians.”

1 4 View image in gallery mode People gather on South Michigan Avenue for a concluding rally after a march in support of abortion rights Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Chicago. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP). 2 4 View image in gallery mode Demonstrators gather on South Michigan Avenue for a concluding rally after a march in support of abortion rights Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Chicago. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP). 3 4 View image in gallery mode A counter protester screams at abortion-rights activists as they march along South Michigan Avenue in the Loop during a rally, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Chicago. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). 4 4 View image in gallery mode Gov. J.B. Pritzker waves during an abortion-rights rally in the Loop, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Chicago. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP).

In the nation’s capital, abortion rights protesters stood outside the Supreme Court, holding signs that said abortion is a human right, or “Abort the Court.” Protesters who oppose abortion demonstrated across the street.

Story continues below advertisement

In Atlanta, demonstrators carried signs in favor of abortion rights as they marched through that city’s downtown and chanted, “Not the church and not the state, women must decide our fate.”

In Houston, thousands attended a reproductive rights rally headlined by Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who is running for Texas governor. Texas is one of several states that would automatically ban abortion, leaving no exceptions for rape or incest, if the high court overturns the nationwide right to abortion.

An investigation is underway to determine who leaked the Supreme Court draft opinion to Politico.

1 3 View image in gallery mode Abortion-rights protester Trish Manzke speaks into a bullhorn during a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court's secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades). 2 3 View image in gallery mode Abortion-rights protesters hold signs and a flag in the rain during a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court's secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades). 3 3 View image in gallery mode Abortion-rights protesters hold signs during demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court's secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades).

2:11 ‘Women will suffer’: Anxiety rises over ripple effects if SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade ‘Women will suffer’: Anxiety rises over ripple effects if SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade