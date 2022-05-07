Sun Youths annual Avi Morrow Bike Giveaway rewards deserving kids

Send this page to someone via email

Sun Youth has given brand new bicycles to an estimated two thousand children for more than 3 decades through the Avi Morrow Bike Giveaway. On Saturday morning they added about 100 more kids to that tally, putting smiles on the faces of each and every one of them.

Almando Valdes told Global News receiving his new bike makes him feel “happy.”

The blue bike he got, which also happens to be his favourite colour, is his very first bike.

“He was so surprised when he finally saw the bike. He is still surprised that he got a bike,” said his mom Naida Valdes said.

This year the 38th annual Avi Morrow Bike Giveaway was held in the Michel-Normandin arena.

Story continues below advertisement

“When (Avi Morrow) was alive he was known as ‘Mr. Bike Man’ and he passed away a couple years ago but the family keeps the tradition going and helps us buying bicycles for the kids,” said Ann St. Arnaud Communications Director Sun Youth.

According to the organization these “young heroes” have to be nominated to be given a bike.

“We ask people to write to us about kids that have done good deeds, who have gone through difficult times, or have even done heroic gestures,” said St. Arnaud.

Saturday’s outing was especially meaningful for Marshall Weinstein. The 13-year-old was diagnosed with lymphoma at the end of January.

“I’ve been in the hospital for almost a month and this really is nice for me,” he said.

Even though Weinstein is more tired than usual, biking is still an activity he can enjoy with his family.

“Me and him we can go biking together with his brother, even if it’s just for a little bit at first,” said his dad Jeffrey Weinstein.

Sun Youth makes sure all kids leave with a helmet and lock in addition to the bike, so they can stay safe making memories on their two-wheel ride.