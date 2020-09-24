Old Montreal crimes: Sun Youth offers $10K reward for information

Send this page to someone via email

Local non-profit Sun Youth is offering up to $10,000 for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of any individuals linked to recent violent crimes in Old Montreal.

Montreal police are going door to door in the area and have set up a command post at the intersection of de la Commune Street and Place Jacques-Cartier to get fresh leads in connection with three separate incidents.

The first incident happened on July 8 at around 11:10 p.m. on de la Commune Street when three women were approached by three strangers.

Police say one of the suspects pulled out a machete after the women tried pushing them away. All three women managed to run away.

The second case involves a group of people surrounding a man walking on de la Commune Street, near the intersection of Place Jacques-Cartier, to steal his bag.

It happened on July 13 at around 12:20 a.m.

Police say the victim was stabbed after grabbing one of the suspects in the group. The man’s bag was stolen and the suspects fled the scene on foot.

The third incident happened on Sept. 19 just before 11 p.m. on Place d’Youville when two Good Samaritans saw two men trying to help up a young woman who was on the ground and appeared intoxicated.

The two Good Samaritans offered to help but one of the men pointed a gun at them.

Officers will be available to meet with residents at the command post until 8 p.m.

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact lead investigator Franz Jean-Louis directly at 514-280-3756.

The deployment of officers is part of an initiative announced last week aimed at making Montreal neighbourhoods safer following a recent surge in gun violence and violent crimes.

A similar effort was carried out last Thursday in Montreal North in a bid to solve three recent attempted murders.

Sun Youth also offered up a $10,000 reward in Montreal North, thanks to an anonymous donor.