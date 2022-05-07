Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Prairie Lily sailing the South Saskatchewan River to begin summer boating season

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted May 7, 2022 8:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Prairie Lily set to sail for the summer season' Prairie Lily set to sail for the summer season
WATCH: One of the city's favourite seasonal attractions officially opens for the season this weekend. The Prairie Lily is setting sail on Saturday. As Brady Ratzlaff reports, they are excited to be back after two challenging years.

One of the most iconic tourist attractions in Saskatoon, the Prairie Lily River Boat, began its sailing season on the South Saskatchewan River on Saturday.

This is a stark contrast to season start times in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan airports see increase in passengers since COVID restrictions lifted' Saskatchewan airports see increase in passengers since COVID restrictions lifted
Saskatchewan airports see increase in passengers since COVID restrictions lifted – Apr 28, 2022

“We started on June 24 and July 1 the last two years,” said riverboat co-owner and purser Joan Steckhan.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were only running a three-month season, not starting until July, we got a lot of yard work (on the boat) done. It’s nice to be running a full season.”

Tourism Saskatoon‘s Sarah Berger says the Prairie Lily signifies the start of the summer for the bridge city and is truly one of the more unique experiences for all residents or people visiting from out of town.

“When we hear the Prairie Lily is launching for the first sail of the year, we know summer is really here. We can dust off those sandals and put away the winter coats and enjoy what Saskatoon has to offer in the summer months,” Berger said.

“If you haven’t had a ride on the Prairie Lily I suggest you do it sooner than later, (it is a) great way to see the city from the river, enjoy the entertainment,” Berger added.

Read more: Halifax and Moncton win over Saskatchewan bid for 2023 World Juniors

Steckhan hopes the 2022 season will be smooth sailing after the hit business took over the last two years due to health restrictions for the pandemic.

The boat can hold 119 at full capacity but chooses to operate around 100 people on board at a time in the upstairs and downstairs areas of the boat.

Story continues below advertisement

“Last summer we sold all of our summer cruises through September by July 15,” Steckhan adds.

All things considered, the staff and crew of the riverboat are grateful they were able to pull through the pandemic, still in operation.

“We’ve lost about a third of passenger’s vessels that would be sailing throughout Canada due to COVID-19. We are incredibly thankful we were able to get through the storm.”

Read more: Saskatoon’s downtown could get a grocery store at Midtown Plaza

Steckhan says Mother’s Day brunch is fully booked, however, there were open spots for sails later on Sunday.

The season usually runs from May through Labour Day weekend in September.

Steckhan adds they will have some special guests throughout the sailing season as well.

For more information or to book a reservation visit the Prairie Lily website.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Tourism tagDowntown tagSouth Saskatchewan River tagBoat tagRiver tagTourism Saskatoon tagsummer season tagSaskatoon Attraction tagThe Prairie Lily River Boat tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers