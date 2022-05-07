SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Ontario Liberals pledge to add COVID-19 vaccine to school immunization list

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2022 11:28 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario Liberals pledge $10 billion to build, repair schools if elected' Ontario Liberals pledge $10 billion to build, repair schools if elected
WATCH: Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca announced on Wednesday that if he were to be elected the province's next premiere in the June election, he'd spend $10 billion to build and repair schools, and cancel plans for Highway 413 around the Greater Toronto Area. He made the announcement in Etobicoke, Ont. following the dissolving of provincial government on Tuesday.

OTTAWA — The Ontario Liberals say they would add COVID-19 vaccination to the immunization schedule for schools, if elected.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says the best way to get back to normal is to make classrooms safer.

He says he would add COVID-19 to the list of nine other vaccines on the school list and would require all front-line educators to be immunized.

Read more: Ontario Liberals pledge they would bring back Grade 13 on an optional basis

But Del Duca says current exemptions will continue to apply.

Parents can exempt their kids from the school vaccination requirements through either a statement of medical exemption, or for reasons of conscience or religious beliefs.

About 35 per cent of children aged 5-11 have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 93 per cent of teens aged 12-17 have received two doses.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
