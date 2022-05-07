Police hunt for man after 15-year-old allegedly assaulted at Toronto subway station

Police are calling on the public to help identify a man after an alleged assault that took place at a Toronto subway station in April.
In a press release, Toronto police said that transit special constables responded to an assault call on April 19 around 1:55 p.m. The alleged incident took place at York Mills Station.
Police said that a man assaulted a 15-year-old who was at the station. They did not provide more details of the alleged incident.
According to police, the male suspect is a six-foot, two-inches tall with waist-length hair and a slim build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black jacket, black pants, a brown plaid shirt and a black hooded sweater.
Police also said he had black boots and a black bag.
The Toronto Police Service is concerned there may be other victims assaulted on the same day and has urged anyone with information to come forward.
