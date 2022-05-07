Menu

Crime

Police hunt for man after 15-year-old allegedly assaulted at Toronto subway station

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 7, 2022 10:49 am
Man wanted for assault. View image in full screen
Man wanted for assault. TPS/Handout

Police are calling on the public to help identify a man after an alleged assault that took place at a Toronto subway station in April.

In a press release, Toronto police said that transit special constables responded to an assault call on April 19 around 1:55 p.m. The alleged incident took place at York Mills Station.

Police said that a man assaulted a 15-year-old who was at the station. They did not provide more details of the alleged incident.

According to police, the male suspect is a six-foot, two-inches tall with waist-length hair and a slim build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black jacket, black pants, a brown plaid shirt and a black hooded sweater.

Police also said he had black boots and a black bag.

The Toronto Police Service is concerned there may be other victims assaulted on the same day and has urged anyone with information to come forward.

Man wanted for alleged assault at TTC station View image in full screen
Man wanted for alleged assault at TTC station. TPS/Handout
