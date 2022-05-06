No criminal charges for driver in Victoria hit and run caught on camera

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police say a driver has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act in a frightening hit and run captured on camera in December.

The collision happened around 9 a.m. on Dec. 30, as the victim was crossing the street on a green light at the intersection of Bay and Blanshard streets.

In the video, someone driving a heavily snow-covered MINI Countryman can be seen striking the woman in the crosswalk, then continuing on through the red light, nearly colliding with another vehicle.

Good Samaritans came to the pedestrian’s aid, and police say she did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Investigators seized a suspect vehicle the following day.

Police said Friday that the driver had been charged under B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act and Motor Vehicle Regulations, however they are not facing criminal charges.

The charges include driving without due care and attention, failure to remain at the scene of a collision, driving with an obstructed view and having an illegible plate.

The driver was fined $1,075 and given eight demerit points.