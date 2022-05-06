Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

No criminal charges for driver in Victoria hit and run caught on camera

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 7:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Police seek driver in frightening Victoria hit and run' Police seek driver in frightening Victoria hit and run
WARNING: Disturbing content, viewer discretion is advised. Police are looking for the driver in this hit and run collision. – Dec 30, 2021

Victoria police say a driver has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act in a frightening hit and run captured on camera in December.

The collision happened around 9 a.m. on Dec. 30, as the victim was crossing the street on a green light at the intersection of Bay and Blanshard streets.

Read more: Police seek driver in frightening Victoria hit-and-run caught on camera

In the video, someone driving a heavily snow-covered MINI Countryman can be seen striking the woman in the crosswalk, then continuing on through the red light, nearly colliding with another vehicle.

Trending Stories

Good Samaritans came to the pedestrian’s aid, and police say she did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Investigators seized a suspect vehicle the following day.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Friday that the driver had been charged under B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act and Motor Vehicle Regulations, however they are not facing criminal charges.

Read more: Abbotsford hit-and-run driver who left father of 6 critically injured surrenders: police

The charges include driving without due care and attention, failure to remain at the scene of a collision, driving with an obstructed view and having an illegible plate.

The driver was fined $1,075 and given eight demerit points.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hit and Run tagCharges tagPedestrian Struck tagVictoria police tagMVA tagvictoria hit and run tagHit And Run Video tagmotor vehicle act charges tagvictoria hit and run charges tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers