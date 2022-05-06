Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Flooding forces closure at Manitoba-U.S. border crossing

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 4:46 pm
Canada Border Services Agency has temporarily closed the Gretna port of entry due to flooding. View image in full screen
Canada Border Services Agency has temporarily closed the Gretna port of entry due to flooding. The Canada Border Services Agency

Manitobans looking to get into North Dakota at the Gretna border crossing will have to find a different way into the United States for now.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says the Gretna port of entry was closed Friday due to high water in the area.

Read more: More rain in forecast unlikely to affect Manitoba flood conditions, province says

“Heavy flooding in North Dakota has resulted in a highway closure preventing access to the Gretna port of entry,” reads a notice from the CBSA.

Travellers and commercial traffic are being advised to use the border at Emerson, roughly 24 km east of Gretna, during the temporary shutdown.

Click to play video: 'Province preparing to close Highway 75 due to rising water' Province preparing to close Highway 75 due to rising water
Province preparing to close Highway 75 due to rising water – Apr 27, 2022

Highway 75 — the main highway between Winnipeg and the United States border — remains closed due to flooding.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The closure is forcing motorists to take a long detour to the west.

Read more: Morden, Man. residents cleaning up flooding aftermath

The Red River is expected to peak next week, but at a slightly lower level than predicted a week ago.

The latest on wait times at Canadian ports of entry can be found at the CBSA’s website.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagFlooding tagUS border tagManitoba flooding tagGretna tagGretna port of entry tagHwy 75 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers