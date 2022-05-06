Flooding forces closure at Manitoba-U.S. border crossing

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans looking to get into North Dakota at the Gretna border crossing will have to find a different way into the United States for now.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says the Gretna port of entry was closed Friday due to high water in the area.

“Heavy flooding in North Dakota has resulted in a highway closure preventing access to the Gretna port of entry,” reads a notice from the CBSA.

Travellers and commercial traffic are being advised to use the border at Emerson, roughly 24 km east of Gretna, during the temporary shutdown.

Province preparing to close Highway 75 due to rising water

Highway 75 — the main highway between Winnipeg and the United States border — remains closed due to flooding.

The closure is forcing motorists to take a long detour to the west.

The Red River is expected to peak next week, but at a slightly lower level than predicted a week ago.

The latest on wait times at Canadian ports of entry can be found at the CBSA’s website.

— with files from The Canadian Press