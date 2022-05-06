Toronto pair charged with drug trafficking in Loyalist Township

Send this page to someone via email

A traffic stop along the 401 in Loyalist Township turned into quite the haul for Lennox and Addington OPP.

Police say officers pulled over a vehicle at approximately 8:30 p.m. April 30.

An investigation revealed a large quantity of cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamines, Xanax and oxycodone pills, according to OPP.

Bijan Najafian, 20, and 21-year-old Taya Connor of Toronto were charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of over 30 grams of cannabis in a public place.

Najafian was also charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available and not wearing a seatbelt.

The two were released from custody and will appear in a Napanee courtroom on June 28.

