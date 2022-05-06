Menu

Strong winds may have pushed motorcycle into oncoming semi: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 1:43 pm
RCMP St-Pierre-Jolys detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP St-Pierre-Jolys detachment. RCMP / File

A Manitoba motorcyclist is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a crash with a semi Wednesday afternoon.

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP said the man, a 64-year-old from Morris, may have drifted into oncoming traffic due to strong winds on Highway 52 near the Highway 59 intersection in the RM of De Salaberry.

The driver of the semi was unhurt in the incident.

Trending Stories

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

