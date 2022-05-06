Strong winds may have pushed motorcycle into oncoming semi: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba motorcyclist is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a crash with a semi Wednesday afternoon.

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP said the man, a 64-year-old from Morris, may have drifted into oncoming traffic due to strong winds on Highway 52 near the Highway 59 intersection in the RM of De Salaberry.

The driver of the semi was unhurt in the incident.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

