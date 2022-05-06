Menu

Canada

Arcade Fire announce 2022 world tour, with stops in Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2022 12:50 pm
Arcade Fire performs at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March, 25, 2018. View image in full screen
Arcade Fire performs at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March, 25, 2018. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Following Friday’s release of their sixth album We, Montreal band Arcade Fire has announced a world tour marked for later this year.

This will be the Grammy-winning group’s first tour since 2018, with tickets set to go on sale May 13.

It will kick off in Dublin in August and will see them make their way across Europe and North America, with a final stop in Toronto in December.

Read more: Montreal’s Arcade Fire to replace Foo Fighters as Osheaga headliner

Other Canadian stops include Edmonton and Vancouver.

Canadian singer-songwriter Feist will join Arcade Fire on all U.K. and European dates, while Beck is scheduled to support for all North American dates.

It’s a big month for the band, who are also set to perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and at the Juno Awards on May 15 in Toronto.

Co-founder Will Butler announced in March that he left the group late last year.

Click to play video: 'Arcade Fire contribute brand new song, ‘Baby Mine,’ for Tim Burton’s ‘Dumbo’ soundtrack' Arcade Fire contribute brand new song, ‘Baby Mine,’ for Tim Burton’s ‘Dumbo’ soundtrack
Arcade Fire contribute brand new song, ‘Baby Mine,’ for Tim Burton’s ‘Dumbo’ soundtrack – Mar 4, 2019
© 2022 The Canadian Press
