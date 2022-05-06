Arcade Fire announce 2022 world tour, with stops in Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Following Friday’s release of their sixth album We, Montreal band Arcade Fire has announced a world tour marked for later this year.

This will be the Grammy-winning group’s first tour since 2018, with tickets set to go on sale May 13.

It will kick off in Dublin in August and will see them make their way across Europe and North America, with a final stop in Toronto in December.

Other Canadian stops include Edmonton and Vancouver.

Canadian singer-songwriter Feist will join Arcade Fire on all U.K. and European dates, while Beck is scheduled to support for all North American dates.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a big month for the band, who are also set to perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and at the Juno Awards on May 15 in Toronto.

Co-founder Will Butler announced in March that he left the group late last year.

0:46 Arcade Fire contribute brand new song, ‘Baby Mine,’ for Tim Burton’s ‘Dumbo’ soundtrack Arcade Fire contribute brand new song, ‘Baby Mine,’ for Tim Burton’s ‘Dumbo’ soundtrack – Mar 4, 2019