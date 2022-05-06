Menu

Health

Quebec adds 22 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations plummet

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec to end most of its COVID-19 mask mandates on May 14' Quebec to end most of its COVID-19 mask mandates on May 14
With pandemic measures lifting across Canada, Quebec is now the last province to remove most of its mask mandates. Dan Spector looks at where Quebecers would still need to cover up, the data influencing the province's decision, and why there are concerns this is being motivated by politics.

Quebec reported 22 new deaths and a 68-patient decrease Friday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitalizations related to the disease stood at 2,051 after 127 people were admitted and 195 were discharged in the last day.

There were 60 patients in intensive care units, a drop of four.

The province also recorded 1,243 new infections of the novel coronavirus. The daily tally doesn’t provide a a full portrait of the situation since it is based on PCR testing results, which remains limited to certain groups.

Read more: Quebec workers board says five COVID-19 deaths in 2021 linked to workplaces

On that note, 16,518 tests were administered at government-run screening sites.

Officials say the results of 283 additional rapid tests were declared by Quebecers in the latest update. This includes 240 positive results.

The province doled out another 26,578 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours. More than 19.6 million shots have been given to date.

There were 7,337 health-care workers off the job for various reasons related to the disease, including awaiting test results.

Quebec has recorded 1,050,121 official cases and 15,106 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

