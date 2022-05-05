Surrey RCMP sergeant Elenore Sturko named BC Liberal candidate for Surrey South

Send this page to someone via email

Former Surrey RCMP spokesperson Elenore Sturko is running for the BC Liberals in the upcoming Surrey South byelection.

Sturko, who has taken leave as a sergeant from the RCMP, is hoping to replace long-time MLA Stephanie Cadieux.

“I’m running to be the next MLA for Surrey South because as a Surrey South resident I’m tired of the NDP’s failed promises for Surrey residents,” Sturko said.

“From the rising cost of living to increased crime to the failure to deliver on needed mental health services, life is worse off in Surrey under the NDP.”

Premier John Horgan now has six months to announce when the byelection will take place.

Cadieux resigned as an MLA after serving for 13 years to become Canada’s first chief accessibility officer.

Surrey South was one of the closest ridings in the province in 2020, with Cadieux winning by 1,176 votes over NDP candidate Pauline Greaves.

I’m excited to announce I’m running as the BC Liberal candidate in Surrey South. I look forward to working hard to earn the trust of Surrey South voters so I can join Kevin Falcon and the BC Liberal team to bring real solutions to the problems facing our community. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/qyt4HpdArw — Elenore Sturko (@elenoresturko) May 5, 2022

The NDP has not yet announced their byelection candidate.

Sturko is raising her three children with her wife Melissa in Surrey South.

“Elenore’s experience working on the front lines of the opioid crisis and tackling issues facing young families in Surrey will be a great asset for our caucus,” BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon said.

“From the outset of my BC Liberal leadership, I committed to building a team of highly qualified and talented individuals from a diverse variety of backgrounds. And Elenore is an outstanding example of that.”

Falcon won his own byelection last week in Vancouver-Quilchena.

Elections BC is currently ratifying the votes and Falcon expects to be sitting in the legislature in a few week’s time.